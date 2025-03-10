Expanded capacity is milestone for Fife based spirits producer Wemyss Family Spirits

A growing family-owned spirits producer has unveiled brand new premium storage facilities, marking a major milestone in the company's development.

Located in Glenrothes, as part of Wemyss Family Spirits' multi-million-pound investment programme, Kingsbarns Distillery is expanding its capacity to support the future growth of its whisky portfolio.

The firm has now finalised four bonded warehouses, each spanning 1,000 square meters, which will soon be able to store up to 14,400 casks each.

The facilities will enhance control over stock, ensuring that the business is well-prepared for launching new releases and limited editions in the coming years.

Isabella Wemyss , production director, Wemyss Family Spirits Pic: MKJ Photography)

William Wemyss, founder and chairman, said: “This is another major milestone for us, as these new warehouses allow us to bring a large portion of our maturing whisky under one roof, while significantly expanding our storage capacity.

“This project has been years in the making and marks the next natural step in our business's evolution while also representing the confidence we have in the trajectory of growth we are currently on.

“As we continue to expand our production capabilities, securing the right infrastructure to support our ambitions is essential. These warehouses provide the space we need, not just for today, but for the long-term future of Wemyss Family Spirits.”

Colorado Construction was chosen as the preferred construction partner for the project, having successfully completed Kingsbarns Distillery.

William Wemyss, founder and chairman, Wemyss Family Spirits Pic: MKJ Photography)

Isabella Wemyss , production director said: “We are incredibly grateful to InchDairnie Distillery, Colorado Construction, and Fife Council for their support in bringing this project to life.

"Our next priority is transferring a significant portion of our casks into the new warehouses, consolidating more of our maturing stock in a single location.

"These new facilities will provide us with even greater oversight of our inventory and cask management, allowing us to carefully monitor their progress and respond more efficiently to customer requests.

"In addition to housing our own stock, we have also partnered with an external business, with one of our warehouses now being used by industry partners for premium whisky storage.”

In 2005, siblings William and Isabella, started on their whisky journey with the launch of Wemyss Malts, a brand dedicated to crafting expertly blended single malts.

With a background in the family’s French vineyard and a deep connection to Scotland’s whisky heritage, William focused on blending exceptional single malts, while Isabella played a key role in sourcing new-make spirit, selecting oak casks, and curating mature stock to develop high-quality small-batch whiskies.