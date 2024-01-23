Extra meeting rooms as Fife enterprise hub marks seven years supporting entrepreneurs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s seven years since Enterprise Hub Fife opened its doors above the Royal Bank of Scotland’s premises in the heart of the town centre, to provide enterprising individuals, start-ups and growing businesses access to a unique facility which encourages collaboration and networking and business growth as well as support from Business Gateway Fife’s services.

The facility was developed by Fife Council’s economic development with support of Fife Task Force funding, and it has continued to adapt to a world of work which has changed beyond recognition for many since lockdown. The hub offers modern, professional and affordable offices together with flexible events space, hot desking space, easily accessible co-working areas and private meeting rooms.Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, said, “Since the opening of Enterprise Hub Fife, much has changed in the working patterns of business owners, especially since the pandemic. We wanted to maximise the use of the space of the facility, to ensure we are offering the best options of premium quality meeting rooms and space for entrepreneurs, start-ups and growing businesses of all types.”

Kinross-based interior design specialists, Anchorpoint, was briefed to transform underutilised areas into a functional, well-designed space that encourages business start-up and growth in the Kingdom.

The revamped Enterprise Hub in Glenrothes (Pic: Submitted)

It created a space with both design and functionality in mind, complementing the private offices, hot desking areas, meeting rooms and breakout space. A bright new office was created which comfortably houses four people bringing the number of offices for rent to eleven.

Anchorpoint also installed an acoustic pod in the space that acts as a freestanding multi-functional meeting room, private space or quiet area. The innovative opening roof system not only enhances the pod's aesthetic appeal but also ensures full compliance with fire regulations within the building, specifically designed to accommodate the sprinklered office system.