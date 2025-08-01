ExxonMobil Fife Ethylene Plant helps Lumphinnans care home bloom

Residents at a care home in Lumphinnans are enjoying an updated garden thanks to a £2,000 donation from ExxonMobil Fife Ethylene Plant and a team of willing workers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsay House Care Home - which provides support for up to 60 residents, many of whom live with dementia - welcomed volunteers from ExxonMobil FEP who worked on the garden alongside the Grounds Maintenance team at Fife Council.

The hardy team of engineers, led by Connor Kane, ExxonMobil FEP Projects Group Head, spent hours working through the day, replacing 6 tonnes of topsoil and planting a range of shrubs and bedding plants to enhance the outdoor space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit marked the second time the ExxonMobil FEP team has supported the care home. In 2024, volunteers from the plant visited to fully renovate the garden, transforming the essential space into one that is useable for both residents and staff.

The team at Lindsay House

“It makes such a difference to the people who live at Lindsay House to know that others want to help make things better for them,” said Elinor Campbell, Manager at Lindsay House Care Home.

“Even those who don’t use the garden directly can see the improvements from their rooms, and for families and friends, it means a lot to be able to walk or sit outside with their loved ones. We’re grateful to the team for their time and support.”

Lindsay House Care Home is just one of several community projects supported by ExxonMobil FEP to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After being contacted by Lumphinnans Community Council with a request to revisit the garden at Lindsay House Care Home, we were happy to oblige,” said Connor.

“With over 40 years as part of the Fife community, we are dedicated not only to building relationships but also to nurturing and maintaining them. As a local employer, we take pride in supporting initiatives where our skills can give back to the communities where our employers live and work.”

To learn more about ExxonMobil Fife Ethylene Plant please visit exxonmobil.co.uk