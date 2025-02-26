ExxonMobil Fife Ethylene Plant honours Rodney’s illustrious 40-year career

As ExxonMobil Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) celebrates its 40th anniversary, one employee who started his career at the Mossmorran facility has officially begun his well-deserved retirement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodney Smith, who joined the site as a Quality Assurance Engineer in 1985, has witnessed the plant grow into a long-standing landmark with an annual production capacity of over 800,000 tonnes of ethylene.

“I applied with a simple two-page application form,” Rodney recalls. “Although it came with its challenges, launching the plant was a hugely exciting time. The team faced steep learning curves, but the atmosphere was always highly motivating, with everyone working closely to ensure the launch was successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over four decades, Rodney’s illustrious career has seen him specialise in Olefins, including ethylene, which are essential in producing chemicals and plastics within the petrochemical industry.

Rodney Smith in 1985

Having begun and ended his career at FEP, he also enjoyed successful periods at ExxonMobil sites in the United States and Singapore.

Ross Garner, Olefins Capability Manager and friend of Rodney said, “I first met Rodney 25 years ago as a young engineer and even then, he was a key global Olefins expert.

“Throughout my career, he has been involved in solving major challenges worldwide. His journey from FEP’s startup in 1985 to Senior Olefins Expert, shows young engineers that you can contribute globally from anywhere with the right skills and experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the next generation of engineers, Rodney advises: “Success isn’t always about climbing the ladder, it’s about finding fulfilment in what you do. ExxonMobil recognises this and the importance of work and life balance and has always supported the career pathway I wanted to pursue.”

Rodney Smith

Toby Hamblin, Plant Manager at ExxonMobil Fife Ethylene Plant, said: “As we celebrate Fife’s Ruby Anniversary year, it has been a privilege to look back at the people who have shaped our success.

“Today, we are one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of ethylene, a chemical that touches our lives every day, and it is thanks to people like Rodney who have contributed to our legacy. We wish him the very best in his retirement and thank him for his loyal service.”

To learn more about ExxonMobil Fife, visit: exxonmobil.co.uk.