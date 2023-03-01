The new shop and drive-thru in Leven opened its doors on Thursday.

Stephens opened its latest shop and drive-thru in Leven last week, creating 20 jobs.

The shop next to Aldi in the town’s Turpie Street, opened its doors on Thursday, February 23, and has been proving popular in its first few days of trading.

CeeJay Pender, manager of the store, had been looking forward to the new shop opening, having previously worked in other Stephens stores: “We’ve been really excited about this and now it has arrived. We can’t wait to welcome neighbours and passing trade into our new shop, and get to know our new and regular customers alike.”

The shop, which is open seven days a week, has a large car park and a drive-thru lane for those wishing for a swift breakfast or lunch.

The bakery offers a range of award winning products, including fresh rolls, savouries, cakes, soup and stovies, as well as made to order filled rolls.

The Leven drive-thru is the company’s second in the Kingdom, with one already operating in Dunfermline.

