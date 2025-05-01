Family owned Fife business honours employees who have given nearly 800 years of service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 20 employees have joined the long service club at a family owned Fife business.

Collectively they have given 800 years of service to Kirkcaldy-based Fife Creamery. The recognition comes as Donald Simpson prepares to retire after dedicating an incredible 50 years of his life to the firm established by his father in 1957.

Steve Appolinari, managing director said “Donald’s incredible milestone and the collective dedication of so many of our team is truly exceptional. To have so many individuals dedicate such significant portions of their working lives to Fife Creamery speaks volumes about the culture and values we have cultivated here. It’s a resounding testament to the hard work of everyone and the strong sense of community within our company”

The 26 long serving employees recognised alongside Donald are Steve Appolinari (40 years), Gail Love (39), Deane Coleman (38), Martin Loy (37), Ian Simpson (37), John Cape (36), George Pratt (35), Paul Smith (35), Gill Simpson (30), Peter Shevlin (28), George Keddie (28), Sandy Hall (28), George Thomson (27), Robert Vettrino (27), Kieran Gillan (26), Michael Noonan (26), Graeme Elder (25), Graeme Renton (24), Angela Gray (22), Diane Boyle (22), Richard Wishart (22), Suzanne Johnston (21), Sean Davidson (20), Campbell Adamson (20) and Marcin Lenczowksi (20)

The long-serving staff at Fife Creamery (Pic: Submitted)

A spokesperson for the company added: “In today’s rapidly changing employment landscape, such long-term commitment to a single company is increasingly rare and largely unheard of. Fife Creamery believes this remarkable level of staff retention is a direct reflection of the strong commitment the family-owned firm has towards its employees. The company prides itself on fostering a supportive and inclusive working environment where individuals feel valued, respected, and have opportunities for long-term growth.