It offers a wide range of hand-crafted home and gift products, the majority of which have their design and manufacture rooted in Scotland. Initially, the company started with just one brand – The Just Slate Company - and has since expanded, now carrying an additional three brands

And the Fife based company isn’t showing any signs of slowing, as it has recently branched out of the wholesale sector and opened the doors to its first ever retail store.

Owner Donny explained: “Whilst we are mostly a B2B operator and 35% of our sales are now export related we’ve seen an amazing increase in demand for our brand through our Scottish retail customers. That’s where all of our unique selling points come together to offer a very compelling gift and homeware proposition. We have almost 600 different products in our catalogue and so more than enough to fill a shop!”.

Selbrae open up their first retail outlet

Located within the family’s hometown of St Andrews, Selbrae House is on Bell Street where it occupies the premises of former clothing brand Joules.

Donny said “St Andrews is our hometown and given most of our products are made right here in Fife it just makes sense to open our first retail store here. St Andrews also has a unique mix of tourists, students and locals which should make the shop busy more or less all year round.”

At its Kirkcaldy based office and warehouse facilities, Selbrae House employs 40 staff members, and now that it is trying its hand at entering the brick-and-mortar environment, an additional three employees have been hired.