Family run Fife optician celebrates success at Scotland’s Business Awards
An optician in Fife has scooped a top award for its professional service.
The independent Rach Optometrists in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, triumphed at Scotland’s Business Awards, held in Glasgow last week.
The business made the final after success in the regional awards staged at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy in summer. It was named ‘best professional service providers in Scotland’.
Rach Optometrists was opened Kirit and Alyson, in 1987, and it was a husband and wife team until daughter Nisha joined in 2012. Her brother has also come on board.