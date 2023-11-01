Family run Fife optician celebrates success at Scotland’s Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The independent Rach Optometrists in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, triumphed at Scotland’s Business Awards, held in Glasgow last week.

The business made the final after success in the regional awards staged at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy in summer. It was named ‘best professional service providers in Scotland’.