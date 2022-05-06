The owners of Arena Gym are taking over the Priory Park Health Club building in the town’s Victoria Road this month.

Originally Sally Dewar, Gary Paterson and son Jack had planned to relocate the fitness centre from its base at Mitchelston Industrial Estate to the site of Kirkcaldy Railway Club, which was going to be demolished to make way for the new facility.

But after a year of delays with the planned new build, they decided to approach Margaret McLean and her business partner Mike Clarke to take over the running of the Victoria Road premises.

Margaret McLean (pictured left) of Priory Park Health Club and Sally Dewar of Arena Gym. Pic: Scott Louden.

The move will see the building re-named Arena Gym.

Sally said Arena has been based at Mitchelston for the past five years, but the lease on their unit ends on August 31, 2022.

She said: “We had originally planned on building a new gym where the Railway Club.

"However, due to a year of delays, we decided to contact Margaret and Mike to ask if they would consider letting us take over the Priory Park premises.

"We have always loved the building and the location is fantastic. We are unsure about our plans for the Railway Club as for now our focus will be getting the Victoria Road building ready.

"We believe it gives us everything we need in terms of space and location – it has so much potential.”

Sally said they are planning to put their own stamp on the place.

"We will be removing walls to increase the size of the gym and everything will be re-painted inside and out with new lighting.

"An outdoor functional fitness area will be installed and there will also be nice rooms available to rent out for example to hairdressers and massage therapists.

“We are excited to be changing the layout downstairs for the gym.

"We will have a lot more equipment available to members so we will need the space - we want to encourage more people into the gym so they can benefit from the health aspects of lifting weights as well as the cardio side of fitness.”

For the time being, classes will continue as they are at Priory until Arena closes its doors at Mitchelston.

She added: “We are super excited and hope the members from both gyms like the changes we make.”

The move marks the end of an era for Margaret after more than two decades at the helm.

She said: “We were approached by Gary and Sally earlier this year with a view to taking over the building here at Priory Park.

"As they already operate a successful gym at Arena we thought this was an excellent idea and time for us to semi-retire!

“Mike and I bought the building in 1999 and have been running it as a health club for the past 23 years, before this it was Nairns Sports and Social Club.”

She added: “We would like to thank all of our staff past and present who have helped us on our path and also our fantastic members who have supported us through the years.