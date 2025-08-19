Farm to Fork producer The Farmer’s Son says eat better and support British farmers – as they secure listing with world-renowned Department store Fortnum & Mason

The Farmer’s Son, which produces some of Scotland's best black pudding and haggis, has secured a listing with the prestigious Fortnum & Mason department store in London.

Fortnum & Mason, first founded in London's Piccadilly in 1707, has remained an essential destination known for its history, luxury goods and focus on high-quality food.

For three centuries Fortnum's has been committed to bringing the world's best food to their flagship store on prestigious Piccadilly Circus and as a result this year it was ranked as the best department store in the world. Fortnum's has supplied fresh produce to The Royal Household for many years and they received warrants for their services as Grocers and Tea Merchants from Their Majesties The King and Queen.

The Farmer’s Son founder Peter Mitchell saidL “I am delighted that Fortnum & Mason have chosen to stock our award-winning products. This is a testament to our hard work and commitment over the years to produce the highest quality products possible. To be included in the foodhall of one of the world’s best department stores, sharing shelf space with a selection of the country's finest handpicked products, is quite an honour for us.”

Founder Pete Mitchell of The Farmer's Son

In a world of fake supermarket farms and contrived brand stories, The Farmer’s Son offers clued up shoppers and retailers truly authentic products from reputable trusted sources. Their all-natural range of Scottish Black Pudding, Haggis, White Pudding and Lorne Sausage are made with high quality, locally grown and produced ingredients from family farms and mills in Scotland free from additives, preservatives and artificial flavourings. They offer real provenance, traceability and the high animal welfare option, in a way the typical mass produced factory made products cannot.

Pete comes from a long line of farmers and producers. Founded in 2017, he can trace his family's farming heritage back over 11 generations, to the early 1700s. With this 300-years of farming heritage in his blood, Pete wanted to create a food business that honoured those roots and family legacy of producing high quality food, while also embracing local supply chains and ethical farming practices.

“For us, this partnership working with Fortnums is a milestone and a great achievement. We believe, whether a world renowned department store or small grocery, there is a demand and desire for high quality Scottish & UK made products.

"Despite all the challenges in today’s world, smaller to medium sized, independent, hardworking family businesses are still relevant and can be the answer to many of our problems," added Pete.