Fashion retailer M&Co to close all stores in Scotland, including two in Fife
M&Co has announced it will be closing all its stores across the UK, including two in Fife.
The company, which has stores in the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes and in South Street, St Andrews, went into administration last year.
It has now announced it will be closing all of its 170 shops this spring in a move that will result in nearly 2000 job losses.
The clothing company was rescued by AK Retail Holdings last week who have bought the brand, however the deal did not include the physical stores.
The company said it hadn’t “received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer”.
A spokesperson said: “The M&Co 'Brand' has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff. We will trade all of our stores until Easter, and then begin the close down process.”