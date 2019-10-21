Faster broadband for more homes and businesses in Fife

More households and businesses across Fife can now upgrade to faster fibre broadband.

It comes as part of the £460 million Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband (DSSB) rollout.

The new network has now reached Luthrie for the first time, with more fibre broadband also now available in Gauldry and Dysart.

There’s also a first for Letham and Newport-on-Tay, where some homes have been connected to a full fibre network for the first time.

You may also be interested in:

Fife hotel named world’s best destination wedding venue at global awards ceremony

Young disabled man’s plea to be able to move into his own home

Burntisland scouts celebrate 100 years with open day

Also known as Fibre-to-the-Premises or FTTP, the future-proof technology provides ultrafast1 broadband directly into local homes.

The programme has also build more full fibre in parts of Strathkinness and Anstruther.

They are among almost 60,000 homes and businesses across Fife which are now able to connect to the Digital Scotland network as engineers from Openreach continue work on the ground during 2019/20.

Robert Thorburn, partnership Director for Openreach in Scotland, said: “Better connectivity right across Scotland means digital progress on every level – from pupils doing homework and communities tapping in to the tourist trade online to virtual assistants like Alexa helping vulnerable people to live more independent lives.

“Our focus in Fife for the final few months of the project will be building more small, full fibre networks capable of gigabit speeds in harder-to-reach places.”