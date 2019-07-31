Fears for Havelock after staff ‘not paid’

There are concerns for Kirkcaldy-based firm Havelock after staff say they have not been paid.

It is understood that there are over 200 workers at the plant, and wages were meant to be paid today but were not.

One insider told the Fife Free Press that staff were sent home at 4pm yesteday and told to report back at 12pm today.

The firm is based at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, and last year pulled out of its brand new premises at John Smith Business Park.

The source told the Press: “Wages were meant to be paid this morning, but they weren’t.

“There isn’t enough money in the bank to pay them, they’re about £300k short. The wages bill is close to £500k.”

Havelock last year went into administration but were saved by investment firm Rcapital.

Rcapital have been approached for comment.

More to follow

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress