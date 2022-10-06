Feragaia distillery visit launches 13th year for Fife Business Week

The annual event, which comes in one of the most challenging years economically, aims to give businesses as much support and advice as possible to remain resilient, sustain and secure opportunities.

Around 30 events will take place from November 7-11 both face to face and online.

To launch of Fife Business Week, Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, and Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development, visited Feragaia’s new distillery in Glenrothes - the first working alcohol-free distillery in Scotland.

Launching Fife Business Week at Feragaia are (from left) Councillor Altany Craik, Pamela Stevenson and Bill Garnock

Councillor Craik said: “Over the last two years, there is no doubt that businesses have had to face significant and difficult challenges with many having to adapt their business models to sustain and remain resilient.

“It’s great to see Feragaia flourishing and moving into its new distillery.

“has been made possible through the innovative and efficient efforts of Bill and his team with exciting new exporting opportunities in their grasp. The business has also received support through its journey from Business Gateway Fife and Economic Development Services.”

Fife Business Week offers a varied range of online events that will allow new and established businesses to access the wide range of public and private sector support agencies, business experts and entrepreneurs.

Hosted by Fife Council’s economic development team and Business Gateway under the InvestFife brand, it is designed to support businesses to succeed and flourish whilst making Fife the best place to do business.

Councillor Craik added: “Many of our events address key topics from recruitment and upskilling of employees to new supply chain opportunities, trading with the EU, digital connectivity and building new business models.

“We will be hosting the ever popular Meet the Buyer event giving great opportunities for businesses to meet the organisations and find out what contract developments are in the pipeline.

“We are very keen to ensure that our business community is supported through these unprecedented times and hope that this year’s Fife Business Week will offer something for everyone that will inspire them to move their businesses forward with confidence.”