Festive fun including food, prizes and Christmas jumpers at Amazon in Fife
Festive food offerings, Christmas jumper days and holiday season prizes were just some of the happenings at the Dunfermline site throughout December as the team geared up for Christmas. The business also hosted a Santa’s Grotto evening for the local community.
Jamie Strain, general manager, at the fulfilment centre, said: “Every year we look forward to celebrating the holiday season together with fun, games and laughter. We know how important Amazon is to customers all over the UK at this time of year, and our spirits are high as we deliver smiles to those customers and to each other at the end of another year.”
Megan Wright, an employee from Amazon in Dunfermline took part in the celebrations, and said: “We have a lot of fun as a team throughout December as we make our workplace joyful, festive and ready for the Christmas rush. It’s one of my highlights of the year every year.”