Fife Airport cafe refurbished as new team add home-made cakes and ice cream

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cafe/restaurant at Fife Airport has marked 20 years in business.

The venue has operated in various guises over the last two decades, and was taken over in April by Aneta and Wvocek Kwasniewska and named Skyview Cafe after refurbishment.

Aneta is a pastry chef and Wvokek has worked previously as a chef. She creates all her fresh home-made cakes from her Polish grandmother's recipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I love it for the local people, for the conversations we have and the routine of seeing one another, the chance to make these casual bonds and creating a space for gatherings where anyone can feel heard, supported and seen.”

Aneta Kwasniewska with some of the food served in the refurbished cafe at Fife Airport (Pics: submitted)

For summer Aneta has started to make her own ice cream, and wants to create family friendly activities.

She added, "When I realised the lease was up for renewal, I grabbed the opportunity. I had been looking around for some time and had my mind on creating a ‘destination café’ where I could spread joy and love by making delicious homemade cakes, waffles and sandwiches from my family’s old-fashioned recipes and for me there was no better destination than the beautiful Fife Airport with its amazing countryside views and all the aerial activity going on - planes, helicopters and sky diving”.

Businesses based at the airport include Fife Flight Centre (Flying School), Skydive St Andrews (skydiving), Aircraft Engineering Ltd (aircraft maintenance), Flight Plan Aviation (airport operator leasing planes and selling fuel and hangarage to private aircraft owners) and Skyhook Helicopters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Watt, managing director of Fife Airport commented, “We are very fortunate to have Aneta take over the cafe. She created a unique and friendly atmosphere at the cafe which has significantly increased the footfall at the airport which is good for all the businesses based there."

Alasdair Busby, business adviser at Business Gateway Fife, has worked with the company to offer support, and secured a Net Zero grant to install cost effective electric radiators for the building and a professional review of the rates.