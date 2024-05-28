Fife Airport cafe refurbished as new team add home-made cakes and ice cream
The venue has operated in various guises over the last two decades, and was taken over in April by Aneta and Wvocek Kwasniewska and named Skyview Cafe after refurbishment.
Aneta is a pastry chef and Wvokek has worked previously as a chef. She creates all her fresh home-made cakes from her Polish grandmother's recipes.
She said: “I love it for the local people, for the conversations we have and the routine of seeing one another, the chance to make these casual bonds and creating a space for gatherings where anyone can feel heard, supported and seen.”
For summer Aneta has started to make her own ice cream, and wants to create family friendly activities.
She added, "When I realised the lease was up for renewal, I grabbed the opportunity. I had been looking around for some time and had my mind on creating a ‘destination café’ where I could spread joy and love by making delicious homemade cakes, waffles and sandwiches from my family’s old-fashioned recipes and for me there was no better destination than the beautiful Fife Airport with its amazing countryside views and all the aerial activity going on - planes, helicopters and sky diving”.
Businesses based at the airport include Fife Flight Centre (Flying School), Skydive St Andrews (skydiving), Aircraft Engineering Ltd (aircraft maintenance), Flight Plan Aviation (airport operator leasing planes and selling fuel and hangarage to private aircraft owners) and Skyhook Helicopters.
Jim Watt, managing director of Fife Airport commented, “We are very fortunate to have Aneta take over the cafe. She created a unique and friendly atmosphere at the cafe which has significantly increased the footfall at the airport which is good for all the businesses based there."
Alasdair Busby, business adviser at Business Gateway Fife, has worked with the company to offer support, and secured a Net Zero grant to install cost effective electric radiators for the building and a professional review of the rates.
Alasdair added, “Since taking over the airport lease, the Watt family have created a masterplan for a full makeover, including the engineering facilities and café. The gradual evolution of the airport will guarantee an increase in numbers of visiting aircraft with corresponding employment opportunities.”
