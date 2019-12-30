Fife Aldi stores spread festive cheer with Christmas Eve meal donations

Supermarket chain Aldi helped spread festive cheer across Fife and Tayside as it donated more than 8000 meals to people in need on Christmas Eve.

The chain, which has 16 stores across the two regions, paired 12 of them up with local charities and food banks to make the most of the quality unsold fresh food after stores closed on December 24.

A total of 8544 meals were given to people in need around the Kingdom and Tayside.

Around 440,000 meals were donated across the UK, including almost 48,000 from Aldi stores in Scotland, and more than 500 charities covering the length and breadth of the country benefited from the initiative.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “By donating fresh food such as bread, fruit, vegetables and meat we’ve been able to support charities in providing warm and healthy festive meals this Christmas season.

“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to go above and beyond with our donations once again this year, and reach over 500 charities across the UK.”

The initiative follows on from the successful partnership between Aldi and Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to key charitable organisations.

The initiative was rolled out to all UK stores earlier this year and Aldi has now paired up 95 per cent with local good causes, that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week, all year round.

The partnership began in April 2019 and has helped Aldi donate over four million meals, exceeding their target for the year.