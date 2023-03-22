Dylan Montague is a step closer to becoming Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2023, after reaching the semi-final stage.

With this year’s competition attracting more than 1,700 applications from across the UK and Ireland, the entrants have now been whittled down to just 30, all of whom are in the running to reach this year’s final.

The final will be held in May, with the top 10 apprentices facing a panel of industry experts. The winner will get a career-boosting £10,000 trade bundle made up of tools, tech and training.

Dylan Montague

Dylan, 19, who is currently studying electrical installation at Fife College’s Stenton Campus in Glenrothes, said: “To be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2023 would be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and pursue my dream of becoming a champion of my trade.

“I genuinely believe that there is much more we can do as apprentices to help shed a positive light on how rewarding a career in the trade can be. I’m really excited to show my commitment, and passion for the trade and hope this is enough to get me through to the final."

Dylan was shortlisted for the semi-final for his passion, dedication, and ambition – which shone through in his application. This included time spent researching latest guidance and useful tips from his peers in the electrical industry which he has taken back to his employer to help improve the business.

Jack Wallace, marketing director for Screwfix, says: “At Screwfix, we are passionate about pioneering the dedication of trade apprentices to support them in their careers and highlight the benefits of becoming a professional tradesperson.

Our own research shows that whilst almost all tradespeople would recommend a career in the trade, over 90% think more should be done to encourage people into the industry.