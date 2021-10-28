Fife architect celebrates award and move into new premises

David and Isla Christie with their award

D7 Architecture Ltd was presented with the Architectural Designers of the Year award 2021/2022 by the Prestige Awards at Hopetoun House in Edinburgh.

The Kirkcaldy-based firm was nominated by a client.

Established in January 2020 by David and Isla Christie, the business offers a full range of design services – from conceptual sketches and 3D modelling to detailed planning permission, listed building consent and building warrant applications.

The judges at Prestige were impressed by its use of the latest cutting-edge design software that allows it to model all projects in 3D.

The design service utilises a balance of technical and creative skills to bring projects to life, with photorealistic renderings that are perfect for design development, marketing, or as support material for planning applications.

This month, D7 Architecture is set to move into new offices in Faraday Road, Glenrothes.

