Fife-based artist Mairi Clark at work for Eden Mill

The painting by Mairi Clark, whose work is displayed in galleries across Scotland, celebrates the spirit, landscape and flavours of Eden Mill’s coastal hometown and will feature on the presentation case of the 2022 release of The Art of St Andrews Collection single malt.

Matthew Turner, marketing director at Eden Mill Distillery, said: “Mairi’s richly textured and vivid painting of the dramatic St Andrews coastline echoes the deep and characterful flavours in this year’s release.”

Eden Mill plans to commission St Andrews artists to produce similarly inspired, hand-crafted artworks to adorn future releases of the Collection, adding unique character to these limited-edition whiskies.

Mairi began her career creating evocative paintings of the Scottish coastline, following the completion of a Fine Art degree at Central St Martins School of Art in London.

She said: “I’m honoured to have been commissioned by Eden Mill to pay tribute to St Andrews. It has been a pleasure to work with people who have an overwhelming passion for their home and its landscape.”

The artist has included a bright point on the horizon which depicts the new Eden Mill distillery, currently under construction on the banks of the Eden Estuary, and due to open in early 2024.

