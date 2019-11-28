Fife avoids TSB hitlist of branch closures

Fife’s network of TSB branches has escaped the hit list of closures announced today.

The bank revealed 82 branches will shut next year – 17 of them in Scotland.

But the Kingdom was not included.

It currently has 12 TSB branches with two in Kirkcaldy – High street and Templehall – as well as Burntisland, Glenrothes, Buckhaven, Leven, St Andrews, Cupar, Anstruther, Rosyth, Dunfermline, and Cowdenbeath.

The closures form part of a plan to make £100m of cost cuts by 2022 and could affect up to 370 jobs.

Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: “We will fully support customers through this transition.

“We realise this is difficult news for our branch partners and will do everything to support those affected to offer voluntary redundancies and redeploy as many people as we can to other roles.”

The full list of Scottish closures was: Barrhead (April), Glasgow - Govan), Bishopbriggs, Milngavie, Dunbar, Portobello, Jedburgh, Kinross (all May), Tain, Uddingston (both June), Edinburgh - Clerk Street, Carluke, Brechin. Dumbarton). Clarkston (July), Edinburgh - Morningside, Wishaw (September)

The TSB has a long and distinguished history as a savings bank dating back to 1810

The first bank was opened in Dumfriesshire by a local minister with the sole aim of serving the local people in the community.

All the Trustee Savings Banks were amalgamated into the TSB Group by 1985, and floated on the Stock Exchange