Fife baker celebrates success at World Championship Scotch Pie awards

Bayne's of Lochore won two golds and two silvers at the 22nd annual event.

The competition recognises excellence in the production of the perfect pie and is a firm favourite in the calendar with bakers and butchers vying for a top prizes across 11 categories in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

22nd World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

Bayne’s took gold for its macaroni pie, and steak pie.

It won silver for its sausage roll and bridie.

Judging took place late last year with more than 400 of the nation’s best pies on the Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers, which runs the competition on behalf of the bakery and butchery trades said, “We have overcome everything COVID could throw at us to celebrate the best pies, and as always the results do not disappoint.

"It is with great pleasure that we can announce that Bayne's has taken a prize, and can be rightly very proud of its achievements.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.