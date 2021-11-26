Fife bakers into final of Scottish pie world championships

They made it through the taste tests held recently.

SM Bayne, Lochore, Stuart’s of Leven and Stephen’s Bakers from Dunfermline will find out early in the new year if they have won the coveted title up for grabs in the 22nd annual event.

Over 70 butchers and bakers delivered more than 400 of the nation’s best pies for judging by over 50 experts in their field.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judging day for the 22nd World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

Under the watchful eye of head judge, Ian Nelson, each was carefully assessed for its appearance, consistency and, of course, taste.

The judges selected a series of ‘best in category’ entries for the final. but for this ultimate category there is still one more stage to determine the winner – a ‘mystery shop’ to ensure the pie entered into the awards is exactly the same pie that is sold day in and day out to happy customers.

The competition also featured categories for macaroni pies, sausage rolls, cold and hot sold Savouries, a vegan choice, and even apple pies.

The winners will be announced at an event hosted by TV personality Carole simile at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld on January 18.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers which run the competition , said: “Announcing the shortlist is such a momentous moment as it’s the first inkling our entrants get that their pies have been judged to be the best of a very good field.

“We took delivery of over 400 entries this year, so to be on the shortlist is a huge achievement.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.