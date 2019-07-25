Fife bakers turn dough into cash for CHAS

A Fife-based trade organisation for bakers has delivered a sweet treat of £5300 for a Scottish charity.

Scottish Bakers raised funds for MS Society Scotland by auctioning prizes, including a night out with popstar Michelle McManus, at a charity event this summer.

Ronnie Miles, president of Scottish Bakers, was delighted to play a part in supporting people living with MS.

He said: “I have a personal connection to MS and understand how challenging life with the condition can be.

“I think it’s also important to for us to raise awareness of MS, especially with so many people living with the condition in Scotland.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to raise such a fantastic sum of money for a very important cause.”

MS affects more than 11,000 people in Scotland and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think.

Scottish Bakers has a long tradition of supporting charities across Scotland and decided to make MS Society Scotland its nominated cause this year as a number of members are affected by the condition.

Alasdair Smith, CEO of Scottish Bakers, said: “We believe it’s crucial to give support to charities and that’s why we continue to do so year-on-year.

This year, we’re delighted to have raised as much as we have for MS Society Scotland – a cause that we know touches so many people across the country.”

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “A huge thank you to Scottish Bakers for raising an amazing £5300 for people living with MS.

“Having the support of organisations like Scottish Bakers plays a crucial part in our work to stop the condition in its tracks.

“With the support of our fundraisers we’re driving research into more – and better – treatments for everyone.”