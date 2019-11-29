Fife bakery attempting to break world’s largest doughnut wall record

Fisher & Donaldson will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Doughnut Wall – a 15 metres long wall holding more than 1200 doughnuts!

The bakery celebrates its centenary this year, and to commemorate the big birthday, the family business will break the current world record of 1075 doughnuts, raising money for TCCL in the process.

Visitors to The Big Hoolie St Andrews Day celebration can get their hands on a free doughnut. It will take place at Madras College at 12.30 on Saturday.