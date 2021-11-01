Fife bakery named best in UK in industry awards

Stephens Bakery, which has 13 outlets across Fife including two in Kirkcaldy, has been named the UK’s best craft bakery at this year’s Bakery Industry Awards.

The company, which is famous for its award-winning steak bridies and morning rolls, scooped the highest accolade in the craft bakery business category.

The Baking Industry Awards recognise quality, dedication and innovation in the sector and are entered by businesses large and small from across the UK. Stephen’s Bakery was selected following a robust judging process looking at all aspects of its business, with tastings and site visits from an independent panel of experts from across the baking industry.

The Stephens team prides itself on continuing to use traditional methods to produce quality hand finished baked goods. It was this commitment to craftsmanship which saw the company recognised by the awards programme.

The awards ceremony took place in London.

Talia Sarafilovic, director of Stephens Bakery, said: “This award is testament to the hard work and commitment of our team, day in day out, especially through the past 18 months which have been a challenge for every business.

“We’re particularly proud it recognises the craftsmanship that goes into our products.

"As a family-owned business, while we are forward thinking, we have always wanted to ensure that traditional techniques remain at the heart of what we do as we have grown over the years.

"We hope that news of our win will encourage more people to visit our outlets and stop for a Stephens.”

