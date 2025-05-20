Fife bakery's sweet new partnership with beekeepers association launches on World Bee Day

Members of Fife Beekeepers Association with Jade Milne, MD of Fisher & Donaldson

Fife’s sweetest collaboration took flight on World Bee Day (May 20) as the Fife Beekeepers Association (FBA) and award-winning bakery Fisher & Donaldson celebrated the official launch of their ongoing partnership with a hive of activity in Cupar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday members of the public gathered at Fisher & Donaldson’s store in Ceres Road, Cupar to discover the wonder of beekeeping and honey. Local beekeepers from the association were on hand with live bees, educational displays, honey, and expert insights into the fascinating world of bees and their vital role in our environment.

The day marked the unveiling of a unique and specially designed ‘Belgian Biscuit Beehive’, created in partnership between the bakery and the beekeeper’s association. The hand-painted and visually striking beehive will provide a new home for bees at the association’s new training apiary on Balcaskie Estate. It also marked the launch of an ongoing charity partnership between the association and the bakery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sweeten the occasion, visitors to all Fisher & Donaldson shops this week can enjoyed limited-edition ‘Bee Day Biscuits’ with some of the proceeds going to the FBA.

Chloe Milne, retail director of Fisher & Donaldson said: “When the Fife Beekeepers Association approached us about sponsoring a hive, it was an instant yes from us. As well as sponsoring a fun and eye-catching baking-inspired beehive, we will also support the association with catering to help them host events and visits to their brand-new apiary.

“We had such a lovely day in the sun on World Bee Day, welcoming people to the bakery to see our new hive, meet the beekeepers and learn more about the importance of bees. We’ve also got limited-edition Bee Belgian Biscuits on sale all week while stocks last, with some of the proceeds going to the association.”

Andy Rivers, chair of Fife Beekeeper’s Association, said: “We are thrilled to have received a generous funding award and sponsorship of a hive at our brand-new training apiary from Fisher & Donaldson. This invaluable support has contributed to allowing us to embark on an exciting new venture: the establishment of a Teaching Apiary. This initiative promises to bring numerous benefits to the Fife beekeeping community, fostering education, environmental stewardship, and a sense of togetherness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the teaching apiary marks the beginning of an exciting journey for members.

He said: “We are deeply grateful to Fisher & Donaldson for their support, which has contributed to making this project possible. As we move forward, we are committed to maximising the impact of this initiative, ensuring that it benefits not only Fife Beekeepers Association but also the environment at large. We invite everyone to join us in this endeavour, whether by participating in our programs, or simply spreading the word about the importance of bees. Together, we can create a thriving, sustainable community that values and protects its natural resources.”