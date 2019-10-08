Fife bar scoops top award

A Glenrothes bar has been announced as the Best Food Establishment in the inaugural Scottish Bar & Brew Awards 2019.

The Otters Head joined around 150 other winners at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow to celebrate their achievements.

The event showcased bars that are considered the best by the public.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, said: “We received a fantastic response from the public who were keen to vote for their favourite bars.

“This industry has grown massively over the past years and we aimed to reward those who have managed to make a real difference by providing fantastic drinks and great hospitality.

“The winners are an outstanding example of excellence and whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest. Congratulation to them.”