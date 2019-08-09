Fife bar shortlisted for best post-walk pint award

The St Andrews Brewing Company bar on South Street has been shortlisted for an award celebrating the best post-walk pint in Britain.

Mountain Warehouse has announced the list of 12 regional finalists battling for its annual ‘Britain’s Best Post-Walk Pint’ accolade last week.

Every year the outdoor retailer embarks on a quest to find the nation’s favourite pub to rest weary legs after a ramble nearby.

This year, Mountain Warehouse asked its stores dotted across the UK to nominate their favourite local walk and pub.

The St Andrews bar is the nominated bar from Scotland. To vote for the bar, visit www.mountainwarehouse.com/competitions/pub-awards.