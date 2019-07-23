Fife Barking Mad owners declared top dogs at major franchising awards

A couple whose business provides ‘dog holidays’ across Fife have won a major industry award.

John and Elaine Warburton, franchise owners of Barking Mad Fife & Kinross, were named ‘Franchisee of the Year’ winners in the Lifestyle category at the glittering bfa HSBC Franchise Awards ceremony on June 27.

The highly coveted awards are the franchising industry’s most important form of recognition and champion those who have shown exceptional business acumen over the last 12 months.

The husband and wife team showed that their business has thrived while allowing them to achieve an enviable life-work balance. In their case, this meant indulging a real love of dogs as well as working their roles around their daughter and other commitments.

You may also be interested in:

Knife man jailed for threatening shop staff, police, and court officials

Barking Mad provides doggy holidays, including trips to the beach!

Fife weather warning: Thunder and lightning to hit Kingdom today

Developer buys site of Kirkcaldy’s old power station

Elaine was delighted to accept the award: “The entire awards journey has been fantastic and we are honoured to have been a part of it. We truly believe that Barking Mad has changed our lives, it certainly has mine, having such a positive impact on my mental health. We sincerely hope that others will be inspired to follow their dreams just like we did.”

John added: “Working as Barking Mad Fife & Kinross’ owner with Elaine has been the best decision we have ever made!”

Former marketing director John keeps a keen eye on the figures, but Elaine, an ex-police officer and fitness instructor who felt unfulfilled in her previous career, also counts doggy cuddles as part of the profits!

They have achieved a cumulative turnover projected to be £400,000 in just five years and aspire to grow their business to a level where they can recruit more staff.

Established in 2000, Barking Mad is the UK’s most trusted dog sitting service. They provide bespoke dog holidays through a franchise network of dedicated, local professionals.

Franchisees recruit a community of carefully chosen, dog-loving host families who care for pets while their owners are away.