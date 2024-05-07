Fife-Based Ardmel Group Announces Acquisition of Specialist Engineering Firm
Ardmel, based in Glenrothes, has been a development, design, and manufacturing specialist for over 50 years, working predominantly in manufacturing automotive machinery and consumables for the automotive and apparel industries. Additionally, within its portfolio, Ardmel encompasses Keela Outdoors and Ilasco Manufacturing, a supported business employer.
The Queens Award for Innovation winners currently supplies tape sealing machines, ultrasonics, bonding machines, lasers, strip cutters, and testing equipment to over 70 countries across the globe.
Ardmel Precision, previously known as AD Precision, is a renowned global engineering firm with expertise in manufacturing small, intricate prototype batches as well as large-scale production runs. With its five highly skilled engineering experts, Ardmel Precision will establish its new base in Glenrothes, contributing to Ardmel’s collective success and expanding its capabilities in precision engineering.
Ruwan Fernando, Ardmel Group Operations Director said: “We are truly excited to welcome Ardmel Precision into our ever-growing portfolio of companies and continue to expand our expertise across the automotive and apparel sectors. As a business, we always strive to push the boundaries of innovation in our industry, and the acquisition of AD Precision is yet another step towards the advancement of our technologies.
“Their expertise, ambition, and focus to deliver high-quality solutions perfectly align with our values and will play a significant in our mission to provide a superior service to our clients worldwide.”