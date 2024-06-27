Fife based broccoli crisps manufacturer to hit supermarket aisles thanks to HSBC UK funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A broccoli crisps manufacturer from Fife is set for significant growth as it enters multiple supermarket chains and is poised to enter more of the ‘Big Six’ later this year.

Growers Garden, based in Cupar, produces flavoured broccoli crisps from locally-sourced ‘wonky’ vegetables that would otherwise go to waste.

Thanks to £510,000 funding from HSBC UK, the business will increase its storage capacity three-fold, allowing the facility to accommodate the half-a-million units of stock necessary to supply its new supermarket customers.

The existing facilities in Cupar will also undergo modifications to streamline the process of directly supplying products to the retail giants.

Growers Garden is a collective of 16 farming families in the east of Scotland united by a passion for farm sustainability and responsibility. Working together they grow the ingredients used in the crisps whilst advocating for healthy and low waste eating.

Martin Peel, managing director, said: “We’ve made the ambitious and exciting step to getting our products in supermarkets across the UK, thanks to HSBC UK’s support and clear passion for Scottish agriculture.

"We’re very excited to be working towards significant growth as a business focused on reducing food waste and encouraging healthy eating through locally sourced ingredients.”

