Burntisland-based Briggs Marine is a world leader in the provision of marine and environmental services.

It increased its staff by 50 with the opening of offices, including Aberdeen and Liverpool. The business now employs a total of 761 staff across the UK.

Briggs’ new UK locations will operate as regional hubs to accommodate local growth as well as providing support to local projects, with the company’s HQ remaining in Burntisland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Briggs Marine, Burntisland

Foreshore Technologies, part of the Briggs group of companies, also opened new offices in British Columbia, Canada, last month to support its own growth and to provide space for its new workboat.

The company reported a turnover of £64.6m for the last financial year - a 15% increase on the previous year’s performance.

Rob Baker, general manager, marine services at Briggs Marine put the success down to a skilled workforce and the company’s ‘can-do’ approach.

He said: “Our success builds on that of previous years, with new and existing clients who are looking for a professional marine services partner.

“Our mission continues to be centred around providing world-leading port and marine expertise.

“We are also diversifying with new strategic areas of focus on offshore renewables and environmental sustainability, where we are outperforming targets significantly.

“Our port and marine services work on key contracts has bolstered this performance. The company’s can-do attitude, commitment, highly skilled team and high service standards are key to our success in the marine industry.”

Over the last year, Briggs has been awarded new marine services contracts with Peel Ports London Medway and Irish Ferries in Dover, as well as a renewed/extended mooring services contract in Liverpool.

Having adapted swiftly to a new hybrid/remote working model and more stringent safety measures due to the pandemic, it will also draw on local talent as part of its recruitment drive for the new offices.

To further reduce the company’s carbon footprint, the offices will serve as hubs for autonomous local management teams to save back and forth travel to the head office in Burntisland.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.