Fife-based business in expansion mode after acquiring Welsh company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Scottish based company with premises in Glenrothes has announced expansion plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DPS Group - an intelligent process control and automation solution provider - has acquired Wales-based Oasis Software Solutions (OSS)

Based in Monmouth, the new addition has an extensive experience in the water industry, a strong Distributed Control System (DCS) background and a track record of delivering high-quality automation solutions,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DPS is based in Lomond Business Park and is part of water technology solution group RSE, a clean water technology company developing market-leading products and services for purifying drinking water, recycling waste water and cleaning water in industrial processes. It has key partnerships with Siemens, Rockwell, and Schneider Electric. Martin Brownlee, managing director, DPS Group, said: "We’re delighted to welcome OSS to the DPS Group. Their expertise perfectly complements our existing strengths in automation and process control. This partnership is a natural fit and allows us to offer our clients a broader range of advanced solutions. Together, we’ll be able to deliver faster, smarter, and more secure upgrades, driving operational excellence for our customers across multiple industries.”

Martin Brownlee, managing director, DPS Group (Pic: Submitted)

Neil MacDonald, managing director of OSS added: “This investment by DPS will help OSS achieve our growth aims by providing access to a broader range of industries than was previously possible. OSS in turn, with our strong DCS background, expertise in the water industry and geographical location, will help strengthen DPS’s capability within the wider RSE Group. It’s a great blend of two businesses that complement each other so well, with a technical offering that provides market leading capability from field and plant through to control room and cloud.”

DPS Group is trusted to develop fully integrated electrical, instrumentation and process control solutions and core services to automate and maintain robust and reliable industrial and manufacturing operations.

DPS Group is part of RSE which is headquartered in Inverness. Its employees are spread across Scotland and England, with engineering and manufacturing facilities in Muir of Ord, Inverness, Dalgety Bay, Cumbernauld, Leeds, Nottingham, Basingstoke and Bristol.