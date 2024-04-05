Fife based Café Choca Latte is put up for sale with £27,000 price tag
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Café Choca Latte, a popular local café, located in Thornton.
It offers seating for 20 customers, and currently serves up a mixture of traditional breakfast and lunch options, as well as pancakes, waffles, crepes, ice cream and barista-style coffee and tea. Alongside the dine-in offering, the business also features a home delivery service.
Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co, said: ”This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a leasehold business with attractive rent. A new operator may wish to expand the home delivery service further and develop the menu options, as well as extending opening hours. I strongly recommend viewing the business to understand its full potential.”
Café Choca Latte is on the market on a leasehold basis, at £27,000. Full details on the sale are available at https://www.christie.com/
