Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Café Choca Latte, a popular local café, located in Thornton.

It offers seating for 20 customers, and currently serves up a mixture of traditional breakfast and lunch options, as well as pancakes, waffles, crepes, ice cream and barista-style coffee and tea. Alongside the dine-in offering, the business also features a home delivery service.

Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co, said: ”This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a leasehold business with attractive rent. A new operator may wish to expand the home delivery service further and develop the menu options, as well as extending opening hours. I strongly recommend viewing the business to understand its full potential.”