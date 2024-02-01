L-R Mike Donaldson, Executive Chair of Donaldson Group, BHF mascot Hearty, and Mark Murphy

As part of Donaldson Group’s newly created Charity Committee, colleagues voted on a shortlist of six charities for the partnership. More than just fundraising for a worthy cause, the partnership with British Heart Foundation will also benefit colleagues with a programme of internal training, including CPR training, and registering defibrillators with ambulance services across England and Scotland.

Sites, including Glenrothes and Buckhaven have a strong history of charitable support and fundraising activities this year will focus on two main events taking place in February for ‘Go Red for Heart Month’ and in September to mark World Heart Day.

British Heart Foundation supports people living with heart and circulatory diseases and funds lifesaving research across the UK.

Mike Donaldson, Executive Chair of Donaldson Group, said: “We set up a Charity Committee last year to help us all focus our charitable giving and support causes that are important to Donaldson Group colleagues, families, and communities.

"We are thrilled that British Heart Foundation was selected by colleagues as this year’s partner. Heart and circulatory diseases have touched many of us within the Group, and we hope that the training, awareness raising, and fundraising we will accomplish together will support many more happy outcomes for people and families across the country.”

Mark Murphy, 55, Chief Risk Officer at Donaldson Group, suffered a heart attack in May 2023 and now has a coronary stent fitted and takes statins to reduce the risks of further heart attacks.

Mark has made sure all Donaldson Group sites have defibrillators and he’ll also be taking part in CPR training sessions.

“If anything happens, we have more of a chance to save people,” says Mark. “Saving the life of someone is not just helping them, but also the rest of their family and I am delighted Donaldson Group will be supporting the British Heart Foundation in the months ahead.”