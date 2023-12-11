Fife-based company on shortlist for worldwide Ed-Tech Oscars

An innovative education provider who answered the nation’s call for urgent support for the well-being of children during the Covid-19 pandemic has been shortlisted for a prestigious international award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As schools across the UK closed down, Tree of Knowledge (TOK), a small educational training provider from Fife, created a ground-breaking digital resource that could be accessed remotely from homes. Known as Treehouse, its various modules helped lockdown kids continue to learn whilst also building key strengths including a positive mindset, resilience, self-awareness, optimism and determination.

Over 1.5m young people and educators across the UK have benefitted from class-based and remote Tree of Knowledge sessions and during the pandemic a quarter of schools in Scotland had access to the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s positive impact has now been recognised with Treehouse being shortlisted for the Well-being, Digital Awareness and Safeguarding category of the International BETT Awards. Regarded as the Oscars of the education technology world, BETT Awards celebrate the most inspiring creativity and innovation across the globe.

Gavin Oattes, Tree Of Knowledge Managing Director

Tree of Knowledge Managing Director Gavin Oattes said: “Before Covid-19, we were classroom-based and never imagined we would have an online digital offering. When lockdown hit we immediately realised the devastating impact such isolation would have on the well-being of children and felt we had to innovate.

“Schools were desperate for something to engage young people and ensure their learning and development did not suffer irreparable harm and we were able to fill that void.

“Our journey is testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the belief that even the smallest players can make a real difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treehouse is one of eight finalists in the Well-being category of the awards. The winners will be announced at an awards night in London on January 24.

Recognition for Treehouse has been welcomed by Graham Hutton, General Secretary of School Leader’s Scotland who said: