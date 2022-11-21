Gerard Eadie CBE with some of CR Smith's new apprentices

The new apprentices are enrolled on the bespoke CR Smith apprenticeship programme which combines an SVQ in Site Carpentry and Joinery and CR Smith-specific modules on customer service, teamwork and product skills. Together with six adult apprentices and those already on their apprenticeship journey, the number of apprentices across all training programmes at the company is now 34.

Partnering with Fife College to deliver the SVQ coursework, CR Smith has also upgraded its training workshop to include areas that imitate a customer’s home. Designed with everything from awkwardly positioned baths and sinks to narrow hallways, the replica rooms challenge the apprentices to work in all types of spaces to fit the company’s full product range.

Assisting the apprentices are two of CR Smith’s longest-serving joiners, Jock McIntosh and Sandy French, who are passing on their expertise to the new recruits.

Gerard Eadie CBE, chairman of CR Smith, said: “Investing in skills is a priority for us and we have steadily expanded our apprenticeship recruitment to include adult apprentices and those looking to re-skill. At each level, we have tailored the programmes specifically to meet company standards, not just in joinery or technical expertise, but also in customer experience.

“Precision manufacturing and quality products are fundamental to everything we do, but so too is our approach to installation. Buying new windows, doors or living space can be one of the biggest investments a homeowner will make, both financially and emotionally, so when our joiners arrive at a customer’s home, everything must be right.”