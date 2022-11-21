Fife-based home improvements firm continues to invest in apprentices
Twelve new trade apprentices have joined home improvements company CR Smith as it continues to invest in the skills that underpin its success.
The new apprentices are enrolled on the bespoke CR Smith apprenticeship programme which combines an SVQ in Site Carpentry and Joinery and CR Smith-specific modules on customer service, teamwork and product skills. Together with six adult apprentices and those already on their apprenticeship journey, the number of apprentices across all training programmes at the company is now 34.
Partnering with Fife College to deliver the SVQ coursework, CR Smith has also upgraded its training workshop to include areas that imitate a customer’s home. Designed with everything from awkwardly positioned baths and sinks to narrow hallways, the replica rooms challenge the apprentices to work in all types of spaces to fit the company’s full product range.
Assisting the apprentices are two of CR Smith’s longest-serving joiners, Jock McIntosh and Sandy French, who are passing on their expertise to the new recruits.
Gerard Eadie CBE, chairman of CR Smith, said: “Investing in skills is a priority for us and we have steadily expanded our apprenticeship recruitment to include adult apprentices and those looking to re-skill. At each level, we have tailored the programmes specifically to meet company standards, not just in joinery or technical expertise, but also in customer experience.
Most Popular
“Precision manufacturing and quality products are fundamental to everything we do, but so too is our approach to installation. Buying new windows, doors or living space can be one of the biggest investments a homeowner will make, both financially and emotionally, so when our joiners arrive at a customer’s home, everything must be right.”
He added: “Constructing the new training areas within the workshop has been a major project and one that is key to our commitment to great workmanship. We want a training space that gives our apprentices and new joiners a real sense of working in someone’s home, with all the quirks and challenges that that can bring. It can prove a real test of our joiners’ problem-solving skills and we’re delighted with it.”