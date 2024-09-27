Fife based Muir Homes fills up order book into 2025 with new contracts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife based company which is one of the largest family owned firms in Scotland, has announced a series of new contracts to fill its order book into 2025.

Inverkeithing-based Muir Group has secured repeat build contracts with Abrdn and in the whisky industry, filling the order book for the current year and extending into the next. Additionally, Muir Homes, part of the Muir Group, has acquired the remaining Stewart Milne Group homes in Auchterarder from the administrator, Teneo Financial Advisory.

The company said the boost has been reflected in developments being sold out in Peterhead and only a handful of homes remaining at Deeside, Laurencekirk, Stanley, and Glenboig. It is starting on a number of new developments in the central belt and Fife, including Dalgety Bay over coming months.

Muir Group also has significant interest within the 100-acre Forth Green Freeport at Rosyth and is working towards commissioned contracts for industrial and commercial uses, which will be subject to further interest rate reductions, and delivery of seed funding by the Scottish and UK governments.

John Muir, founder and executive chairman of Muir Group, (Pic: Submitted)

The group also counts Muir Timber Systems and Deer Park Golf & Country Club as part of its family of companies.

John Muir, founder and executive chairman of Muir Group, said: “We are starting to see encouraging growth in the construction and homebuilding sector. Muir Construction continues to win new business, for example withg Abrdn, and working on several whisky industry projects including Ardgowan Distillery in Inverclyde, a whisky maturation refurbishment project in Kirkcaldy for John Crabbie & Company’s whisky, amongst other brands.

“The reduction in interest rates has also spiked interest in our luxury homes and we have purchased the remaining partially constructed homes in Auchterarder from the administrators of Stewart Milne Group. Importantly, this will help complete the works at this development which will be reassuring for the local community. We will also begin work on new developments in the Central Belt and Fife, including Dalgety Bay.

“The establishment of the Forth Green Freeport is very exciting for our business. This project has the potential to create thousands of high quality, green jobs and would solidify Scotland’s place at the forefront of green technology, as well as delivering for the local economy. It is very welcome that the business case has been accepted and the three tax sites have now been designated, and I hope to see the seed funding delivered by the Scottish and UK governments very soon.”