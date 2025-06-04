Fife-based outdoor brand marks 45 years of UK manufacturing with new collection

The Fife-based outdoor clothing brand, Keela, is celebrating over four decades of manufacturing in the UK with the unveiling of its ‘Albion Collection’.

Since 1980, Ilasco, the parent company of Keela, has been manufacturing in its factory in Glenrothes, Fife – as well as using materials from UK-only suppliers, where possible.

To celebrate this milestone, Keela has launched its Albion Collection, which is made up of several jackets and accessories that highlight the best of UK craftsmanship. The Albion Collection is further strengthened with several of Keela’s supply partners including; HD Wool, British Millerain, Halley Stevensons, and Harris Tweed.

The release of the Albion Collection comes at a time when the UK’s fashion and textile industry is on the rise after years of decline with the increase in fast fashion and imported goods. It is estimated the textiles industry contributes £62bn to the UK economy, with the number of UK manufacturers increasing 13% between 2010 and 2020.

Sam Fernando, Keela Sales Director said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be launching the Albion Collection and be able to showcase what can be created right here in the UK.

“As a business, local manufacturing has always been a priority, and it is exciting to see that the industry is on the rise – not only for our economy but to help protect our environment by creating clothing more responsibly.”