Fife-based producer The Farmer’s Son secures prestigious Great British Food award

The multi award-winning Haggis & Black Pudding producer, based in Auchtertool in Fife, has secured a silver award at this year’s Great British Food Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Food Awards were launched in 2014 to celebrate the very best artisanal produce in the food and drink industry. They highlight the very best Great Britain has to offer and give producers the chance to stand out from the crowd.

Their judging panel comprises some of the most acclaimed chefs, food critics and influencers in the country, including Simon Rogan, Raymond Blanc, and Sally Abéand. Each product undergoes a rigorous judging process before they crown the winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, The Farmer’s Son secured the silver award in the butcher category for their Scottish Black Pudding which uses a unique blend of locally sourced Scotch assured beef, Scottish oats and spices using a 100-year-old family recipe.

Founder Pete Mitchell on the family farm with The Farmer's Son product range

Pete Mitchell, founder of The Farmer’s Son said: “The Great British Food awards are some of the most recognised awards in the food and drink industry, so we are incredibly honoured that our Black Pudding has won this prestigious award alongside so many fantastic businesses up and down the country."

It has been an incredibly successful year for The Farmer’s Son Scottish Black Pudding having achieved two Great Taste Awards, a gold award at the Farm Shop & Deli awards and their Black Pudding was also shortlisted in the annual Meat Management Awards.

This is true testament to their dedication to provenance, community and quality. As we move towards a hopeful future, The Farmer's Son encourage all of us to appreciate local producers, savour quality food, and advocate for sustainable practices.