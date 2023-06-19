Fife based specialist flooring contractor ATS makes senior appointment

He joins from Sherwin-Williams, one of the world’s largest resin suppliers, where he held the position of national business development manager. Highly skilled in coating specifications and with a broad knowledge and understanding of resin technologies and substrate preparation, his appointment is a key addition for ATS as the firm looks to continue its ongoing growth.

Director David Crosby said: “He is vastly experienced and brings a wealth of knowledge and contacts to the business. Jay brings a new dynamic and layer to the business and we’re genuinely excited about his arrival.”

Last month saw ATS named Medium Business of the Year for the first time at the 2023 Fife Business Awards.

Jay Livingstone