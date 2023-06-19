News you can trust since 1871
Fife based specialist flooring contractor ATS makes senior appointment

Advanced Traditional Screeding, the Fife-based specialist flooring contractor, has strengthened its senior team with the recruitment of Jay Livingstone to head up its resin flooring division.
By Paul KiddieContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST

He joins from Sherwin-Williams, one of the world’s largest resin suppliers, where he held the position of national business development manager. Highly skilled in coating specifications and with a broad knowledge and understanding of resin technologies and substrate preparation, his appointment is a key addition for ATS as the firm looks to continue its ongoing growth.

Director David Crosby said: “He is vastly experienced and brings a wealth of knowledge and contacts to the business. Jay brings a new dynamic and layer to the business and we’re genuinely excited about his arrival.”

Last month saw ATS named Medium Business of the Year for the first time at the 2023 Fife Business Awards.

Jay LivingstoneJay Livingstone
Mr Livingstone said: “It is really conscientious and will do everything to make sure its client is happy, which is great both for the end user and the manufacturer. It has a huge amount of local knowledge and a terrific local support. I genuinely could not be more thrilled to be joining the team.”

