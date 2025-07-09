Fife B&B, inn and market shortlisted for Scotland’s tourism & events awards

A bed and breakfast, an inn, and a food market are some of the tourism businesses and events from Fife that have made the shortlist of Scotland’s top tourism and events industry awards.

The Scottish Thistle Awards showcase individual businesses, people and partnership working. They have become an annual celebration of excellence, collaboration and innovation within one of the country’s most important sectors.

Delivered by VisitScotland, the awards combines five regional winners and a national final. Among those shortlisted at the Central and East region are Craighall Steading in Ceres, competing in the ‘Best B&B or Guest House Experience’ category.

In St Andrews, the Jigger Inn has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Bar or Pub’, and Bowhouse in St Monans is in the running for ‘Best Community Tourism & Events Initiative’ category.

Previous wwinner, Lindores-Stay in Newburgh, is being considered for the ‘Best Self-Catering or Unique Stay’ category.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland destination development director said: “Having such a strong representation from Fife in the regional finals of the Scottish Thistle Awards is a fantastic reflection of the quality found across the region.

“Being recognised by the Scottish Thistle Awards means tourism businesses are considered to be some of the best in the country. The awards help to ensure that tourism and the individuals who work in the industry are praised for the positive impact they bring to the country and our communities.

“They showcase the collaboration and innovation that drives this industry. I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck at the Central and East Thistle Awards.”

Responsible tourism is at the heart of the Scottish Thistle Awards, supporting the aim for Scotland to be recognised globally as a leader in this field.

The regional winners will be announced in September with the Fifers finding their fate at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on September 11. All five regional winners go on to compete at the Scottish Thistle Award national ceremony in November.You can view a full list of shortlisted finalists at www.scottishthistleawards.co.uk