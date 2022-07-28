Fife B&M store set to open in larger premises

The discount retailer is preparing to open the doors to its new store in the former Buzz Bingo premises in the town’s Flemington Road on Tuesday, August 2 at 9am.

The move to the new location, which is along the road from the previous store which closed at the start of July, will allow customers the chance to purchase an even bigger selection of bargains due to the larger floor space.

It has also led to the creation of more than ten new jobs at the store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&M will open its new, bigger, store which includes a garden centre in Glenrothes on Tuesday, August 2.

A spokesperson for B&M said shoppers will be able to find a wide variety of branded products from grocery, toiletries, health and beauty to toys, homeware and DIY, adding there will also be a garden centre in store selling hundreds of plants and gardening essentials.

The team from Glenrothes Foodbank will officially open the new store after they were nominated by staff for some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

The charity, supported by The Trussell Trust, provides nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred in crisis.

The spokesperson explained: “Glenrothes Foodbank really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done, especially during the pandemic.

"We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work.