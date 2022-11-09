The retailer says the expansion of the Fife Central Retail Park store in Kirkcaldy will make it much bigger and better for customers.

The team have been busy transforming the shop following feedback from regular customers who said they wanted a larger shop with even more products in store.

The shop has been closed for the final stages of refurbishment for the last two days, but it’s set to re-open at 9am tomorrow (Thursday).

B&M will open its bigger store in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, November 10.

The retailer says the 23,331 square foot store will offer an even bigger selection of great bargains from big brands across a variety of departments. Customers can expect to find a huge range of branded groceries for the best possible price including food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware.

The store is also expanding its garden centre to 7171 square feet selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.