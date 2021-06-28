Fife BrewDog bar closes after staff test positive for Covid

A Fife bar has announced that it has closed the bar, after two of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 28th June 2021, 9:37 am
Two staff tested positive.

BrewDog St Andrews, on South Street, revealed on Facebook that two of its staff had tested positive, while a few more staff were close contacts.

A statement said: “As a precaution we have closed the bar while the rest of the team isolate. We will be in touch with anyone who had a reservation with us.”

“Wishing our crew a speedy recovery and hope to reopen soon.”

