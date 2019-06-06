Fife brewing company seals £600,000 contract to supply Sainsbury’s

St Andrews Brewing Company has secured a deal with supermarket giant Sainsbury’s, estimated to be worth £600,000, to deliver beer into their Scottish stores.

The brewery will supply Sainsbury’s with its new core range: a 4% Lager, a Session IPA at 3.2%, a 4.5% Pale Ale and their signature beer, Yippie IPA, a 6.0% American-styled IPA.

It will also offer five litre mini kegs of the Lager and Session IPA; ideal for picnics, BBQs and parties.

The company also produces fridge packs of the Lager, cleverly designed four packs which can sit in refrigerators without the cardboard deteriorating.

The new range of beers goes on sale in Sainsbury’s stores on Wednesday, June 12, just in time for Father’s Day.

St Andrews Brewing Company Managing Director Philip Mackey said: We have seen the increase in demand for environmentally friendly packaging and it’s great to be able to sell our cans and mini kegs, and their cardboard containers, as 100%

recyclable; no plastic rings or shrink-wrap which is so damaging to the environment.”