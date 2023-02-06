The ‘Falkland War Memorial Trust’ (FWMT) was set up in 2010 to administer the proceeds of the sale of the original War Memorial building, sometimes known as the Burgh Lodge, in Back Wynd.

The Burgh Lodge was originally purchased by ‘public subscription’ in the early 1920s as a memorial to the fallen in the First World War, and to act as a social centre, to promote the mental instruction, social welfare and recreation of its members.

This use gradually ceased and the building was in a poor condition. It was offered to the then Falkland Burgh Council, but refused and was leased to the Youth Hostel Association and more recently to Smart Cookies Nursery. In 2010 the latter purchased the building and has been operating there very successfully for the benefit of local families.

The old lodge is now a children's nursery

The proceeds of the sale, £200,000, were invested and, to allow charitable status, a Trust was formed, the Trustees being the chair of the Community Council, the parish minister and the head teacher of the primary school, plus such others as they invite; there are currently five Trustees.

The terms of the Trust allow for grants to support youth education and travel opportunities, community arts, conservation and development of the natural and built heritage, culture or science facilities, recreational or leisure projects, relief of unemployment and preserving the memory of those who fell in the Great War.

Grants are made out of investment income only, in order to preserve the Trust’s Capital. In the 12 years the Trust has been operating it has made 74 Grants amounting to over £79,000. The principle beneficiary has been the Falkland Community Hall which now provides the venue for the activities envisaged by the original Trust, but grants have been made to the Primary School, Sports Clubs, amenity and environmental groups, historical projects and Community activities.