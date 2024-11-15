Fife Business Awards: how to nominate for 2025 awards at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
The winners will be revealed at at ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. It will; again by hosted by broadcaster and comedian, Des Clarke.
Local businesses and individuals are invited to submit entries for a chance to be recognised for their achievements, innovations, and contributions to the region’s economy.
This year’s categories span a wide array of achievements and reflect the diversity of Fife’s business landscape, with three exciting new categories introduced for 2025. They are ‘charity partner of the year, apprentice of the year, and best use of AI.
The awards will also crown a host of winners from small businesses, to new ventures, top family business, and sustainability and net zero.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to visit Fife Business Awards website at https://bit.ly/FBA25 to submit nominations. Self-nominations are also welcomed, as are nominations for other deserving businesses in the community.
