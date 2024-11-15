Fife Business Awards: how to nominate for 2025 awards at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 15th Nov 2024, 08:17 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 08:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Nominations have opened for the 2025 Fife Business Awards with three new categories also unveiled.

The winners will be revealed at at ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. It will; again by hosted by broadcaster and comedian, Des Clarke.

Local businesses and individuals are invited to submit entries for a chance to be recognised for their achievements, innovations, and contributions to the region’s economy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s categories span a wide array of achievements and reflect the diversity of Fife’s business landscape, with three exciting new categories introduced for 2025. They are ‘charity partner of the year, apprentice of the year, and best use of AI.

Fife Business Awards 2024 winners (Pic: Andrew Barr) Pic:Andy Barr www.andybarr.com Copyright Andrew Barr Photography. No reuse without permission. andybarr@mac.com +44 7974923919Fife Business Awards 2024 winners (Pic: Andrew Barr) Pic:Andy Barr www.andybarr.com Copyright Andrew Barr Photography. No reuse without permission. andybarr@mac.com +44 7974923919
Fife Business Awards 2024 winners (Pic: Andrew Barr) Pic:Andy Barr www.andybarr.com Copyright Andrew Barr Photography. No reuse without permission. [email protected] +44 7974923919

The awards will also crown a host of winners from small businesses, to new ventures, top family business, and sustainability and net zero.

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to visit Fife Business Awards website at https://bit.ly/FBA25 to submit nominations. Self-nominations are also welcomed, as are nominations for other deserving businesses in the community.

Related topics:FifeSt Andrews

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice