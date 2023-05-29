News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Fife Business Awards: winners honoured at events night hosted by Fred Macaulay

Thirteen companies have celebrated success at Fife Business Awards.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th May 2023, 20:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 20:58 BST
Fife Business Awards: Donna Reynolds, Blackadders, Partner and Head of Edinburgh Office; Fred MacAulay host (Pics: Kenny Smith)Fife Business Awards: Donna Reynolds, Blackadders, Partner and Head of Edinburgh Office; Fred MacAulay host (Pics: Kenny Smith)
Fife Business Awards: Donna Reynolds, Blackadders, Partner and Head of Edinburgh Office; Fred MacAulay host (Pics: Kenny Smith)

The 2023 event was held at The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, with the winners presented in front of a sold out audience of 410 guests. The awards were staged in association with Blackadders and Henderson Loggie, and organised by Fife Chamber of Commerce.

Fred Macaulay, comedian and broadcaster, returned as MC to oversee an evening which saw guests treated to an array of entertainment - courtesy of Leuchars Military Wives Choir, Secret Singing Waiter, Richard Knight, and the Waterfront Entertainment Band - plus fine food, and most importantly, a celebration of the determination and resilience of businesses from all sectors, across the Kingdom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were 13 awards presented to businesses of all sizes, from all sectors, as well as three highly commended awards, plus the coveted’ Outstanding Business’ award, chosen at the discretion of Fife Council, and a select judging panel.

The award recognises outstanding achievement of a business that is exemplary in their field, and it went to Glenrothes based Haldane UK.

Most Popular

A Special Recognition Award was presented to Greens Retail Ltd, which despite just missing out on meeting all of the criteria, the judges, following the behind the scenes visit, were left in awe of the palpable spirit, drive, endeavour, and resilience, and shared the firm conviction that it should be recognised in some way.

The event raffle raised £3,735.00 for the Chamber’s charity members. The money will be distributed later in the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The list of winners included:

Sustainability Award - Diageo; Highly Commended: InchDairnie Distillery; Health & Wellbeing Award - Fife College; Family Business Award - McDonald Water Storage; Marketing Award - Keela; Small Business Award - Horisk Leslie Development; Highly Commended: Moorelands Travel Ltd.

Sole Trader Award - Och Aye Canoe; Community Partnership Award - RGM Heating Ltd; Medium Business Award - ATS, Advanced Traditional Screeding; Young Business Award - Wildbells; Training & Development Award - Mowi Consumer Products; Large Business Award - Fishers Services; Transformation Award TechnipFMC; Customer Service Award - Fairmont St Andrews; Highly Commended: Fife and Lothian Energy Services.

Outstanding Business Award - Haldane UK

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Special Recognition Award - Greens Retail Ltd

Related topics:St AndrewsFife Chamber of Commerce