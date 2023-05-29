Fife Business Awards: Donna Reynolds, Blackadders, Partner and Head of Edinburgh Office; Fred MacAulay host (Pics: Kenny Smith)

The 2023 event was held at The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, with the winners presented in front of a sold out audience of 410 guests. The awards were staged in association with Blackadders and Henderson Loggie, and organised by Fife Chamber of Commerce.

Fred Macaulay, comedian and broadcaster, returned as MC to oversee an evening which saw guests treated to an array of entertainment - courtesy of Leuchars Military Wives Choir, Secret Singing Waiter, Richard Knight, and the Waterfront Entertainment Band - plus fine food, and most importantly, a celebration of the determination and resilience of businesses from all sectors, across the Kingdom.

There were 13 awards presented to businesses of all sizes, from all sectors, as well as three highly commended awards, plus the coveted’ Outstanding Business’ award, chosen at the discretion of Fife Council, and a select judging panel.

The award recognises outstanding achievement of a business that is exemplary in their field, and it went to Glenrothes based Haldane UK.

A Special Recognition Award was presented to Greens Retail Ltd, which despite just missing out on meeting all of the criteria, the judges, following the behind the scenes visit, were left in awe of the palpable spirit, drive, endeavour, and resilience, and shared the firm conviction that it should be recognised in some way.

The event raffle raised £3,735.00 for the Chamber’s charity members. The money will be distributed later in the year.

The list of winners included:

Sustainability Award - Diageo; Highly Commended: InchDairnie Distillery; Health & Wellbeing Award - Fife College; Family Business Award - McDonald Water Storage; Marketing Award - Keela; Small Business Award - Horisk Leslie Development; Highly Commended: Moorelands Travel Ltd.

Sole Trader Award - Och Aye Canoe; Community Partnership Award - RGM Heating Ltd; Medium Business Award - ATS, Advanced Traditional Screeding; Young Business Award - Wildbells; Training & Development Award - Mowi Consumer Products; Large Business Award - Fishers Services; Transformation Award TechnipFMC; Customer Service Award - Fairmont St Andrews; Highly Commended: Fife and Lothian Energy Services.

Outstanding Business Award - Haldane UK

